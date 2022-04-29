How well did the other three AFC East teams do in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone without the Miami Dolphins making a single selection. At this point, they’re expected to be waiting until late Friday night to make their first pick of this year’s draft.

A number of other teams were able to add young players to their rosters with the hopes of improvement for the 2022 season and beyond.

As far as the other three teams in the AFC East, all three made selections that will certainly impact their teams going forward. Let’s take a look at what the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots did on Thursday.

New York Jets

The New York Jets entered the draft with two picks in the top 10 with some believing that they were all-in on trading for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. A trade never materialized, allowing New York to take cornerback Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati with pick No. 4 overall. He was dominant in college and will certainly help in a division that now has Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle to deal with.

Then at No. 10 overall, the Jets got Zach Wilson another top wideout option, this time drafting Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, who some believed was the top receiver in the draft.

And, just when you thought they were done, Jets general manager Joe Douglas went out and traded No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163 to move back into the first round (also acquiring No. 101) and select defensive end Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida, who was sliding.

New York added three impact players at important positions that will really help them in 2022 and the years to come.

Buffalo Bills

While the Bills weren’t expected to make their first pick until No. 25 overall, but Brandon Beane wasn’t happy with waiting. He took the opportunity to move up by trading No. 23 and No. 130 to the Baltimore Ravens for No. 23.

With No. 23 Buffalo selected cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida. They lost Levi Wallace, who was their second cornerback behind Tre’Davious White, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, so this was one of their biggest needs.

Beane made sure he has a tandem that can try to cover Miami and New York’s weapons.

New England Patriots

In classic Patriots fashion, they elected to trade down in the first round with the Kansas City Chiefs from their original pick at No. 21 to No. 29, picking up No. 94 and No. 121 in the process.

The trade back meant New England missed out on a number of prospects at positions of need including cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and the previously mentioned Elam as well as linebackers Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd.

Instead, New England used No. 29 to draft offensive lineman Cole Strange from Tennessee-Chattanooga. The pick wasn’t necessarily an expected one, as most had him graded as a mid-round prospect likely going in the third or fourth.

The Patriots needed a guard after trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, but they probably could’ve taken another player and still gotten Strange later on.

And, for your enjoyment, here’s Sean McVay laughing at the Patriots for making the pick:

Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29. This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

