Weldon hits hole-in-one at Panther Creek
Carter Weldon hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Weldon aced the 111-yard hole with a pitching wedge.
Greg Weldon, Jimmy Wade and Will Cooper were witnesses.
NUNLEY HITS HOLE-IN-ONE AT PANTHER CREEK
Dalton Nunley hit a hole-in-one at Panther Creek.
He carded an ace on No. 13 using a driver.
Witness to the feat was Kyle Morse.
KENCZKA CARDS ACE AT BEN HAWES
Rick Kenczka hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He aced No. 12 from 113 yards, using a 9-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Tim Hudson, Nick Tinnell and Steve Raymer.