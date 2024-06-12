Weldon hits hole-in-one at Panther Creek

Carter Weldon hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 at Panther Creek Golf Course.

Weldon aced the 111-yard hole with a pitching wedge.

Greg Weldon, Jimmy Wade and Will Cooper were witnesses.

NUNLEY HITS HOLE-IN-ONE AT PANTHER CREEK

Dalton Nunley hit a hole-in-one at Panther Creek.

He carded an ace on No. 13 using a driver.

Witness to the feat was Kyle Morse.

KENCZKA CARDS ACE AT BEN HAWES

Rick Kenczka hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

He aced No. 12 from 113 yards, using a 9-iron.

The shot was witnessed by Tim Hudson, Nick Tinnell and Steve Raymer.