Advertisement

Welcome to our world, Irish! Notre Dame gets Pac-12 Network game before the Pac-12 dies

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

USC football fans will not be watching the Trojans on Thanksgiving weekend because USC won’t be playing. Notre Dame football fans won’t be watching the Fighting Irish on that same Thanksgiving weekend because the Irish will be on Pac-12 Network. It has been a miserable season for USC fans, but they will sit back and munch on some popcorn when they see how much Notre Dame fans are going to hate being on Pac-12 Network.

The Irish’s game at Stanford on November 25 has been announced as a Pac-12 Network game. It’s a sign that Notre Dame, not just USC, has tasted national irrelevance this season.

Oh, man. You can only begin to imagine what the reaction was like from Notre Dame fans. Welcome to our world here at USC! You’re going to get the Pac-12 Network experience!

(h/t Geoffrey Clark of Fighting Irish Wire)

CHEAPSKATES GET WHAT THEY DESERVE

CHRIS VANNINI

JASON SCHEER

HIGH SAT SCORES

OUT WITH A BANG

END OF AN ERA

WHERE TO GO?

OBJECTIVELY FUNNY

LARRY SCOTT

HILARIOUS

WAY TO GO OUT

LOL

LOLOL

FOR THE DOZENS

YES, THIS IS REAL

WHO SAW THIS COMING?

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire