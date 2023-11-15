Welcome to our world, Irish! Notre Dame gets Pac-12 Network game before the Pac-12 dies

USC football fans will not be watching the Trojans on Thanksgiving weekend because USC won’t be playing. Notre Dame football fans won’t be watching the Fighting Irish on that same Thanksgiving weekend because the Irish will be on Pac-12 Network. It has been a miserable season for USC fans, but they will sit back and munch on some popcorn when they see how much Notre Dame fans are going to hate being on Pac-12 Network.

The Irish’s game at Stanford on November 25 has been announced as a Pac-12 Network game. It’s a sign that Notre Dame, not just USC, has tasted national irrelevance this season.

Oh, man. You can only begin to imagine what the reaction was like from Notre Dame fans. Welcome to our world here at USC! You’re going to get the Pac-12 Network experience!

(h/t Geoffrey Clark of Fighting Irish Wire)

Notre Dame being relegated to Pac-12 Network is what happens when the athletic department refuses to pay for a real offensive coordinator.@NickShepkowski https://t.co/FGiEMQU1QX — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 13, 2023

What may be the final Pac-12 Network football game is… a Notre Dame game! Perfect way to go out. https://t.co/xffw3VP78A — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2023

Notre Dame on the Pac-12 Network for its final game is magical. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 13, 2023

Is the last game on the Pac-12 Network going to be Notre Dame at Stanford? The collective SAT scores of the teams are higher than the number of people able to watch that game — John Massey (@JTMassey79) November 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire