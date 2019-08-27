Welcome to the Vuelta a España – cycling's last chance saloon where everything is up for grabs

Ineos rider Tao Geoghegan Hart signs on ahead of stage two at the Vuelta a España on Sunday - 2019 Getty Images

Unlike its Italian and French cousins, the Spanish grand tour which got under way on the Costa Blanca over the weekend, wasted little time in sparking itself into life in the race for red.

Following a dramatic opening-day on which Primoz Roglic, one of the pre-race favourites, saw his hopes of challenging for the leader's red jersey take a body-blow when his Jumbo-Visma squad suffered a high-speed crash during the team time trial, Sunday's stage witnessed another upset. An upset, that is, for those who had predicted the lumpy stage from Benidorm to Calpe would conclude in a bunch sprint finish.

Positioned as it is towards the tail end of the season it is not uncommon to see the form book ripped up at the Vuelta a España. For some the race represents a last chance saloon – one final dash for glory before their season, or career even, peters out – while for others it offers a stage on which they can prove themselves.

It was in Spain eight years ago where Chris Froome first showed the form that led to the Kenya-born Briton becoming one of the most successful grand tour riders of a generation. Though unlike Froome who was retrospectively awarded the 2011 edition of the Vuelta after Juan José Cobo had been stripped of his title, it is unlikely Wout Poels or Tao Geoghegan Hart will be part of the conversation in Spain after the Ineos co-leaders shipped aeons of time – 9 mins 41 secs to be precise – on Sunday. Not unless that conversation involves stage wins.

After arriving at the Vuelta as the team's protected riders it is now expected that Poels and Geoghegan Hart will be on the hunt for stage wins. Providing, that is, they rediscover the form that convinced the Ineos management to hand them the opportunities to lead in Spain.

While Ineos focus on righting their wrongs, the leading protagonists – or those in the top 10 on general classification following three stages – will already be plotting their routes to Madrid.

Despite holding the leader's red jersey going into Tuesday's fourth stage, Nicolas Roche will not realistically expect to win the Vuelta, not that he will give up the maillot rojo without a fight. Below the Irishman, though, sit a handful of riders ready to swoop.

Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán are perfectly poised, ready to liberate Roche of his red jersey while Mikel Nieve, Miguel Ángel López, Primoz Roglic, Sergio Higuita, Wilco Kelderman, Davide Formolo and Rafal Majka are not too far behind the pair. Other than Quintana, Ángel López and Roglic who have all won a grand tour stage or WorldTour stage races in 2019, each from this group will be hoping to salvage something from their largely disappointing seasons.

One thing is always certain at La Vuelta: there will be surprises.