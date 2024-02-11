Welcome to the Super Bowl

It's Super Bowl Sunday, all over again.

Of all the great days on the NFL calendar, this is the greatest. The culmination of months of effort and sweat and worry and highs and lows and ups and downs and good calls and bad calls and everything that goes into 272 regular-season games and 12 playoff games.

The 49ers face the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. MDS, Charean Williams, Josh Alper, Myles Simmons, and yours truly are on the scene for full coverage, pregame, in-game, postgame. I'll be doing a special edition of #PFTPM from the press box after the game, with my takeaways about anything and everything that happens in the 60 minutes — and maybe more — of action.

Please allow us to be your companion for today's broadcast. We'll tell you everything you need to know, and we'll do it the way we always do.

And this is also a perfect time to say thank you to all of you who have been with us for some or all of this 23-year ride. Without you, I'm not sitting here in the press box at the Super Bowl for the 15th time. Or is it 14th? Or is it 16th? It's so many that I can't remember.

Which is amazing. I was a fat, dumpy kid who saw the Immaculate Reception in 1972 and fell in love with football, dreaming about the game while playing with Topps football cards and playing electric football and delivering newspapers with articles about the Steelers and paying attention to the scores for my dad the bookie and not initially understanding why he was upset if I was off by a point or two.

I've followed the NFL closely for more than 50 years now. It's been everything I do since 2009.

I stumbled into this business accidentally in 2000, with the Internet being the key to doing anything you want from anywhere you are. The fact that I'm here at the Super Bowl would have caused the seven-year-old version of me (and every version of me up until the first time I went to a Super Bowl) to lose his shit.

So, basically, thanks for letting me lose my shit by coming to Vegas (without losing my shirt at the craps tables) to cover Super Bowl LVIII.

We had a great week. Here's to a great game. And then to a great offseason.