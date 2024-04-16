Welcome to the spring transfer portal window

Ladies and gentlemen, the Transfer Portal has opened up once again. If you have ever watched the Avengers: Endgame movie, there is a scene in it where a bunch of portals open and it seems as if hundreds if not thousands of people exit the portal.

That is the kind of scene we are about to witness.

I am not going to sugarcoat things, there is a high likelihood that LSU will lose some very talented guys that the fan base is in love with. But that sentiment will be true for just about every school. The portal is inevitable.

Here is a reminder to not comment on the social media pages of these kids and berate them for making a decision that they think is the best for their future.

Yes, LSU will likely lose some players to the transfer portal, but they could also gain some talented players from other schools. A couple of years ago, Brian Kelly constructed an entire secondary of transfer portal players. Kelly has done a great job recruiting so he does not have to fill as many spots with transfers, but there are some positions where he could bring in some depth.

Kelly has also used the transfer portal to bring some Louisiana boys back to the boot. That strategy has paid off well for him so far so I look for him to continue to do that.

The moral of this story is to not immediately believe that it is the end of the world when you see a graphic of an LSU player entering the transfer portal. It is not the end of the world, it’s just the business of college football.

