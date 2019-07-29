Welcome, son: Buccaneers sign rookie QB Vincent Testaverde

Thirty-two years after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted University of Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde with the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Buccaneers have signed his son.

Undrafted QB Vincent Testaverde

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that it has signed undrafted rookie Vincent Testaverde.

The Buccaneers have signed rookie quarterback Vincent Testaverde, the son of Vinny Testaverde, the team's top draft pick in 1987. (AP)

Testaverde was with the team during its rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Listed at 6-foot-2, Testaverde played at Jesuit High School on Tampa before beginning his college career at Texas Tech, appearing in one game as a true freshman. He then transferred to Miami, where he spent two years but never played.

He then transferred to an FCS program, the University of Albany, where he started eight games last fall. He completed 117-of-219 passes (53.4 percent) for 1,719 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Another undrafted rookie, Nick Fitzgerald, is dealing with a hamstring injury, so Testaverde takes his place as the fourth arm in camp.

Franchise leader Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde played for the Buccaneers for six seasons. He remains the franchise leader in passing yards, at 14,820, though barring injury Jameis Winston will pass that mark likely in the season opener.

The elder Testaverde also started for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers over his 21-year career.

