Welcome to the SEC: Texas AD on big game weekend vs. UGA. Kirby Smart on Longhorns, Sooners

If Chris Del Conte listed his house on Vrbo or Airbnb for the third weekend in October, he could cash in on the high demand with visitors looking for a place to stay for the Georgia football game at Texas or the F1 race also in town.

“I’m for sure not renting my house because it’s already jammed pack with everyone I know rolling in for that game,” the Texas athletic director told the Athens Banner-Herald.

Georgia’s game at Texas on Oct. 19 is the seventh game on the Bulldogs’ schedule, but it will be about as hot a ticket for Bulldog fans as any for the first regular season game between the marquee programs since 1958.

The Texas game and the Sept. 28 game at Alabama required 125,000 priority points for Georgia Bulldog Club members to request tickets compared to 35,000 for the Kentucky game or the neutral site Clemson game in Atlanta.

The SEC logo was being added to Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in late May before Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian headed to Destin, Fla., for the league’s spring meetings.

The school will host a celebration on campus on June 30, the day before Texas and Oklahoma officially join the league. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will be on hand with a headlining performance “by a to-be-announced global superstar.” The SEC Network will broadcast from the scene for four hours.

“As an assistant I had some great years here when I was with Alabama and coach (Nick) Saban,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisan said before going into a meeting with the other 15 SEC football coaches at the league's spring meetings last week in Miramar Beach, Fla. “I love the competitive spirit of the SEC.”

Of course, Georgia coach Kirby Smart also worked under Saban.

Smart has three playoff appearances and two national titles as head coach. Texas is coming off its first trip to the playoff, which Smart says makes the SEC that much tougher.

“The fact that they’re in our conference, they’re further away, they’re a powerful football team,” Smart said. “They’re at a great state to recruit in.”

Oklahoma, which played Georgia in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season, also is joining the league. Brent Venables will be entering his third season as Sooners coach and is coming off a 10-3 season.

“Both their coaching staffs are really good,” Smart said. “Sark and Brent both have SEC-kind of experience. Brent being at the ACC at Clemson, he’s played SEC teams kind of forever.”

This will be the seventh football season since Del Conte was hired as Texas AD.

He’s already seen big home games—a No. 1 Alabama and a No. 6 LSU visited.

Georgia plays at Texas on Sept. 19 while Formula 1 races at Circuit of the Americas in Austin the following day.

“What makes Georgia unique this year is because of F1,” Del Conte said. “The scarcity of space in the town is F1.”

Texas played—and won—at Alabama last September. Del Conte said fans had to pay a pretty penny for hotels.

“We rolled into the Embassy Suites and it was $2,800 a night for a three-night minimum,” he said. “’Like, what are you guys talking about?’ They took full advantage of the Longhorns rolling into town.”

Georgia fans may find it the same way in Austin when they stream into town.

“At one point in time, we had 52 jets that could not land in Tuscaloosa,” Del Conte said. “When we come to a game it’s an armada of folks that come. You’ll see it. It’s awesome, but they couldn’t land because Tuscaloosa was sold out.”

He said the band had to go to Birmingham.

Georgia-Texas was listed as one of 10 games most likely to shape the season by Fox Sports' Joel Klatt.

“Georgia and Texas are favorites to be in that SEC Championship Game, but it's not a guarantee,” Klatt wrote. “So, if you want a first-round bye and you want to make your path to a national championship game as easy as possible, winning this game is going to be important.”

Texas will make a return trip to Athens next season with Oklahoma presumably playing Georgia for the first time as an SEC program in 2026.

“They both know the climate they’re jumping into,” Smart said. “We think it makes our conference better. Our brand extends farther west. Two tremendous programs when you add those two in. It makes the scheduling much tougher.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hook Em' SEC: Texas AD on UGA game in Austin in first season in league