Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week, despite some technical difficulties, Ryan and I go over the initial 53-man roster just minutes after it was announced. We talk about some of those surprises among the pick and what we thought would happen next for the Steelers. Then we talk a little fantasy and why I would draft and start Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris this season.

You can listen to this episode and every episode from the season below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

List