Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week, Ryan and I dig in on the Steelers top draft needs and discuss just how early Pittsburgh could draft a running back. We also discuss the free-agent moves the Steelers have made, the ones they chose not to make and where we think Pittsburgh is going to go next.

You can listen to this episode and every episode from the season below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

List

Big Steelers takeaways from the first 3 days of free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins signing John Jenkins

    Defensive tackle John Jenkins is headed back to the Dolphins. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Dolphins are signing Jenkins as a free agent. It is a one-year deal for the nine-year veteran. Jenkins played all 16 games for the Dolphins during the 2019 season and then moved onto a second [more]

  • Projecting Rams’ depth chart on offense after initial free agency moves

    Here's a look at what the Rams' depth chart could look like on offense next season before adding rookies in the draft.

  • Eagles running back Boston Scott signs exclusive rights tender

    Boston Scott signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL Mock Draft 2021: ESPN’s McShay sends Micah Parsons, Rashod Bateman to Eagles

    In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay has the Eagles landing a strong 1-2 punch. By Dave Zangaro

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN's Todd McShay projects Patriots trade up for QB

    In his latest 2021 NFL mock draft published Thursday, ESPN expert Todd McShay projects the Patriots trading with the New York Giants to move up four spots and take their next franchise quarterback.

  • Todd McShay mocks a quarterback to Washington in second round

    According to Todd McShay's latest mock draft, Washington could grab its quarterback of the future in the second round.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay 2-round mock sends Buffalo Bills D-line steal

    Buffalo Bills select DT Levi Onwuzurike, DE Jaelan Phillips in ESPN NFL Draft Todd McShay 2021 mock draft.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN's Todd McShay gives Seahawks O-line help

    The Seahawks don't pick until the second round, but they're still positioned to land a some offensive line help.

  • DM expletives and pissing blood: Tyrell Fortune, Jack May detail animosity before Bellator 255 rematch

    Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May ended in a no contest – but the real beefing started shortly thereafter.

  • LFA champ Lupita Godinez signs with UFC, meets Jessica Penne on April 17

    LFA champ Lupita Godinez will meet former title challenger Jessica Penne in her promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 22.

  • Robert Whittaker predicts finish of Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 22: ‘I’m going to be too much for him’

    Robert Whittaker is brimming with confidence as he looks to take down another middleweight contender in Kelvin Gastelum.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Bills Wire’s 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 3-round projections split in Round 1

    Buffalo Bills 2021 NFL Draft mock from Bills Wire has RB Najee Harris, CB Caleb Farley as first-round picks.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • 7 players who improved their NBA draft stock in the NCAA tournament

    Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.

  • Lonzo Ball 'comfortable' in New Orleans despite trade deadline speculation

    LaVar Ball is almost certainly upset that his son is still with the Pelicans.