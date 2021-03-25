Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week, Ryan and I talk a little good news about the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster and how his return impacts the rest of free agency. We finally started to dig into the draft a bit and discuss how free agency has changed up the draft needs of the Steelers going forward.

You can listen to this episode and every episode from the season below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

