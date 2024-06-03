Welcome to your Ipswich Town page

[BBC]

You will immediately notice a different look and feel to our Ipswich Town coverage - just one of the many benefits that come with promotion to the Premier League.

On this page, BBC Sport will serve up a bespoke club service, complete with the latest news, analysis and fan views on everything Tractor Boys.

If you are on the app, don't miss a beat by tapping the bell icon and signing up for news notifications.

And, if you are on a browser, tap 'Follow' at the top to make sure the best content is always at your fingertips.