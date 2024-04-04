You can welcome home the Sycamores tonight at 11:30 p.m.

Apr. 4—Those who'd like to welcome home the men's basketball Sycamores after their run in the National Invitational Tournament are welcome to do so at 11:30 p.m. tonight at is ISU Arena at Fifth and Chestnut streets, Indiana State University announced this afternoon.

Indiana State, 32-6 overall, has had an electrifying run in the NIT, most recently dispatching Utah 100-90 Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University, Indianapolis. Previously, the Sycamores sent home SMU, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

Tonight at 7 at the fieldhouse, the Sycamores meet the Seton Hall Pirates for the NIT championship. Seton Hall defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 84-67 to earn their ticket to the final game.