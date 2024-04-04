Advertisement

You can welcome home the Sycamores tonight at 11:30 p.m.

The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—Those who'd like to welcome home the men's basketball Sycamores after their run in the National Invitational Tournament are welcome to do so at 11:30 p.m. tonight at is ISU Arena at Fifth and Chestnut streets, Indiana State University announced this afternoon.

Indiana State, 32-6 overall, has had an electrifying run in the NIT, most recently dispatching Utah 100-90 Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University, Indianapolis. Previously, the Sycamores sent home SMU, Minnesota and Cincinnati.

Tonight at 7 at the fieldhouse, the Sycamores meet the Seton Hall Pirates for the NIT championship. Seton Hall defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 84-67 to earn their ticket to the final game.