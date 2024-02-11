Advertisement

Welcome home: Philadelphia 76ers to sign Philly native Kyle Lowry after buyout: report

Anthony DiMattia, Delaware News Journal
He's finally coming home.

After much speculation, Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry will sign with the 76ers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night.

Wojnarowski reported that Lowry will sign a $2.8 million deal for the remained of the season with Philadelphia where he'll likely serve as a backup point guard to rising star and newly-minted all-star Tyrese Maxey.

The 37-year-old guard rejoins former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who he won an NBA title with in 2019.

Lowry and first-round pick were dealt to the Hornets in January in a trade that sent guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia homecoming for Lowry

Lowry finally returns to Philadelphia in his 18th year in the NBA.

The six-time all-star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winner played his college ball at Villanova after starring at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

He hopes to help a Sixers team which is 5-13 without Joel Embiid and will be without the reigning MVP for at least a month after he underwent left knee surgery Tuesday.

This season, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4 assists and just over a steal a game.

The Sixers currently sit as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-21 record after acquiring Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne during Thursday's trade deadline.

