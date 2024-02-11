Welcome home: Philadelphia 76ers to sign Philly native Kyle Lowry after buyout: report

He's finally coming home.

After much speculation, Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry will sign with the 76ers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night.

Wojnarowski reported that Lowry will sign a $2.8 million deal for the remained of the season with Philadelphia where he'll likely serve as a backup point guard to rising star and newly-minted all-star Tyrese Maxey.

The 37-year-old guard rejoins former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who he won an NBA title with in 2019.

Lowry and first-round pick were dealt to the Hornets in January in a trade that sent guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia homecoming for Lowry

Lowry — who played his high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty and college ball at Villanova — has long hoped to return to Philadelphia to join the Sixers. At 37 years old, Lowry gets the chance for the rest of this season with his old coach, Nick Nurse. https://t.co/zQQRSyVKlA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024

Lowry finally returns to Philadelphia in his 18th year in the NBA.

The six-time all-star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winner played his college ball at Villanova after starring at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

He hopes to help a Sixers team which is 5-13 without Joel Embiid and will be without the reigning MVP for at least a month after he underwent left knee surgery Tuesday.

This season, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4 assists and just over a steal a game.

The Sixers currently sit as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-21 record after acquiring Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne during Thursday's trade deadline.

