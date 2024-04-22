Welcome home celebration for national champion LSU Gymnastics team

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Gymnastics team was welcomed home with open arms by family, friends, and fans after returning with their first-ever NCAA championship.

The team made history on Saturday after winning their first-ever gymnastics championship in Fort Worth Texas.

Many of the girls and head coach Jay Clark spoke about the feeling of winning, they’re gratitude, and the overall grateful feeling of having fans and family cheer them on.

“Could not have done it with you guys, my teammates, my coaches, and everybody. So just thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnast and NCAA all-around champion.

Many fans who came out witnessed the winning moment back in Texas and said that they enjoyed every minute of it and knew that the girls would come out on top.

Other fans say that although they weren’t able to be there in person, they say they still did everything they could to show their support.

There were signs and music from the band, showing the team how much they cared about them and for giving it their all and bringing home the championship trophy.

The celebration continues with a parade on LSU’s campus for the gymnastics team this Wednesday.

