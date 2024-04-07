Welcome home celebration locked in for national champion Gamecocks

South Carolina fans back home will have a chance to greet the national champion women’s basketball team on Monday.

A celebration will be held inside Colonial Life Arena, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and an event starting no earlier than 2 p.m., a school spokesman confirmed to The State.

Members of the team and coach Dawn Staley are expected to speak during the celebration, which also takes place during a partial solar eclipse.

The Gamecocks completed a 38-0 season on Sunday in Cleveland by defeating Iowa 87-75 to win the national championship. It was USC’s third national title. The Gamecocks became the first team since 2016 to complete an undefeated season.