“Welcome to the family” – Manchester City midfielder joins Jay-Z’s management company

Manchester City’s highly-rated midfield talent Jacob Wright has joined the management company founded by rapper Jay-Z, it has been confirmed.

The American multi-disciplinary entertainment company was founded by rapper Jay-Z in 2008, headquartered in Manhattan in New York City, with additional offices in Los Angeles and London.

Whilst Roc Nation acts as a record label, it is also known for being an artist and athlete management agency, as well as a media production firm, and has been known to produce content for a number of footballers working under their umbrella.

The latest name to operate under their representation is one of Manchester City’s next exciting names from the City Football Academy, with the news now confirmed across media channels.

As announced by Roc Nation on social media earlier this month, Manchester City’s rising midfield talent Jacob Wright will now be represented by the firm who also take care of matters concerning a number of other Etihad Stadium athletes.

Welcome to the family, Jacob Wright 💎 pic.twitter.com/P1JFxjTKg1 — Roc Nation Sports International (@RocNationSI) May 9, 2024

Wright’s profile is now housed on the official Roc Nation website, starring alongside the likes of his Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, and West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta.

Describing the Manchester City teenage sensation, Roc Nation write, “Jacob Wright is an exciting young midfielder who has featured for Manchester City in Champions League and FA Cup fixtures.

“After joining the club’s academy at the age of eight, Jacob worked his way through the youth ranks to under-18 level, where he helped his side secure their third consecutive league title. Jacob has since featured regularly for City’s under-21s and made his first-team breakthrough in January 2024.

“He became the 29th Manchester City academy graduate to make his professional debut under Pep Guardiola with an appearance in the FA Cup third round. Two months later, Jacob stepped out in the Champions League round of 16 versus Copenhagen.”

Wright will be hoping to further embed himself into the first-team plans of Pep Guardiola next season, especially in a season that could mark the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s time with the club and Kalvin Phillips vacating the first-team picture for good.