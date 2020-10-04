Welcome to episode 5 of the Steelers Wire podcast

We are back with episode five of the Steelers Wire podcast.

The podcast is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

In Episode 5 of the podcast, we broke out what we thought was going to be the Week Four matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Of course we later found out the game wasn’t going to happen this week. Ryan and I also discussed more about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how he’s changed during the first three weeks of the season.

You can listen to the second episode below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

