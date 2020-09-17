Welcome to episode 3 of the Steelers Wire podcast

We are back with another episode of the Steelers Wire podcast. And this week we actually get to talk about a game.

The podcast is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

In Episode 3 of the podcast, we talk this week’s matchup with the Denver Broncos and what I expect to see from the Steelers. How much will the injuries impact both teams and will this be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season? We talk about this and a lot more.

You can listen to the second episode below:

Starting next week, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

