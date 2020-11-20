Welcome to Episode 11 of the Steelers Wire podcast

We are back with episode 11 of the Steelers Wire podcast.

The podcast is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

In Episode 11 of the podcast, Ryan and I go back and look at the Steelers big win over Cincinnati Bengals. We dig into why Pittsburgh was able to play so well last week and how we view them going into this weeks’ game against another bad team in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We then break down why the Steelers have struggled to run the football and how they can fix it. If they even think it needs to be fixed.

You can listen to the eleventh episode below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.