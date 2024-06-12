Welcome, Coach Thiago Motta!

Juventus Football Club is delighted to announce Thiago Motta as the new First Team head coach. The Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with the Club until 30 June 2027.

Forty-one year-old Motta began his coaching career in 2018, starting with the youth side of Paris Saint Germain, the team with which he had ended his career as a player a few months prior. His coaching journey in Italy began on the bench of Genoa in 2019, before taking on head coaching positions at Spezia and Bologna, securing a historic Champions League qualification with the latter this past season.

THIAGO'S FIRST WORDS

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

Welcome to Juventus, Coach!