Welcome to big-time college football -- and Guaranteed Slaughter Nights

Well, how do you think Oregon and Oregon State looked Saturday?

I'm asking you because I couldn't tell. Mismatches don't reveal much about a team and college football is in such a terrible rut when it comes to these kinds of games that I'm shocked there isn't some sort of fan revolt. Oh, wait – fans LOVE these games when they're on the winning side. No matter who they're beating, they seem to take great pleasure in those 40, 50, even 60-point routs.

Anyway, I have no real idea who is good in college football – other than Clemson and Alabama, simply because they are who they are.

Do you realize that the top nine teams in the country yesterday outscored their opponents 457-118? That's an average score of 51-13, by the way. And those games probably took in millions of dollars, not even including the TV treasure trove. Fans don't like competitive games as much as they like blowouts in their favor. And the schedule for a lot of these teams this time of the year includes a few Guaranteed Slaughter Nights.

I guess there are a few things you can watch for in such games. They can be fun. But making judgments about a team's worth? Hardly possible.

Still, here are my thoughts after a long day of dial-switching and DVR-draining while watching college football:

When will the winning coach take his starters out? For the Ducks, quarterback Justin Herbert played virtually the entire game. For the Beavers, Jake Luton was out after one series in the second half. Of course, Oregon State doesn't have to worry about impressing voters every week. And really, the Duck win wasn't as impressive as most people expected. UO Coach Mario Cristobal wanted to get his starters more snaps, he said. He should have scheduled Central Florida.

FBS teams shouldn't be allowed to play FCS teams. Period. And no, I have no idea where those smaller-division athletic departments are going to find the money to fund their programs without these games. Aren't there enough lousy teams for the Pac-12 to beat without scheduling teams from the Big Sky? Well, from what I've seen from the Pac-12 lately, maybe not. And yet the schools complain about having to play nine conference games! They ought to play 12 of them if they want to give all their schools a chance to win a few games.

I think Oregon is good. Actually, I think Herbert is REAL good. He's the heart of that offense and makes it all go. The defense looks pretty good, and in the Pac-12, it doesn't seem as if it's going to get a real test against any offensive juggernauts. Even Washington State isn't humming the way it has in the past. Oregon just may be the best of the lot – but I'd get Herbert encased in bubble wrap when my lead is more than 30 in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers did what they were supposed to do against a school named Poly Saturday. But they have a way to go. A long way, actually, But I think patience is required, just as it is at UCLA, where Chip Kelly inherited a dumpster fire. It takes years to turn these programs around. Give them time. Perhaps a lot of time. OSU was a mess when Jonathan Smith arrived.

Portland State stayed with Boise State longer than I thought possible on that horrid blue turf. By the way, until somebody invents grass the color of Boise State's turf, they shouldn't be allowed to use that stuff for games.

I heard all the hype about the Oregon offensive line prior to the start of the season but I don't think the running game is where the Ducks want it to be. However, if Herbert stays as accurate as he has been, the runs will be there. Pac-12 defenses are going to have to respect the UO passing game to a degree that should make running easier.

Up next for Oregon and Oregon State? Stanford. Ironically, both teams will open conference play with the Cardinal. And if there was ever a season to do that, this might be it. Stanford gave up 45 points to USC and another 45 to Central Florida in the last two weeks.

Welcome to big-time college football -- and Guaranteed Slaughter Nights