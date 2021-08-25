WELCOME BACK: Jeff Herron picks up where he left off in return to Camden sideline

Aug. 25—Jeff Herron's homecoming return to the Camden County Wildcats started right where he left off, with a convincing 31-0 win over the Columbia Eagles.

Herron, who coached Camden from 2000-2013, led the team to a 154-18 record with three state titles and 12 region titles. As he returned to the sidelines of the Chris Gilman Stadium, Herron felt the love from the crowd.

"It felt good seeing the big crowd, hearing them support our guys," Herron said. "Honestly, it felt like I never left for a while. I certainly enjoyed the atmosphere of being able to do that again."

Not only was the crowd gathered to see their Wildcats take the field in the first game of the season, but they were honoring the late Frank Smith, a longtime booster for the Wildcats who earned himself the moniker Mr. Wildcat.

"He was one of our very long-time greatest boosters ever," Herron said of Smith. "Frank had passed away in 2012, and it was a tribute to him and his family that night. Me being there was just a small piece of the puzzle."

Herron has said that no matter if the team is playing in the first game or last game of the season, he will always have nerves when he takes the field. That's what keeps him coming back to the game.

"I'll always be nervous in any game because you are dealing with teenagers who don't know what to expect," Herron said. "Those go away once you start playing. Once you get into playing you start concentrating on the game and the nerves go away and it just becomes a competition to you. At least it does for me anyway."

Although last Friday's game was called off at the half due to lightning, the Wildcats were able to have a strong half of play as they dominated the Eagles.

Offensively, the team was able to rush for over 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Gray Loden was able to connect with Ian Pederson for a 21-yard score.

Defensively, they kept the Eagles off the scoreboard and forced three turnovers that led to quick scoring drives for the offense.

Herron knows that his team was able to improve throughout the game. He was at least a little surprised at just how well the game played out for Camden.

"We were a little improved, and Columbia didn't play as well as maybe they had in their scrimmage," Herron said. Put that together and they had a long trip down here, so I think that helped us."

As the season kicked off on the right foot, it was only right that the Wildcats were able to open the season at home in front of their fans.

"(It was) certainly easier being at home because of the standpoint of things being a little more familiar," Herron said. "We had a chance to practice on how we were going to do everything on the sideline. That helped us no question. We were more organized on the sidelines than we had been in the scrimmage.

"I think being at home and having a rowdy crowd, our student section was great, our band and cheerleaders were great. All those things helped us have success."

The Wildcats look to build off of their success from their home opener, when they travel to Glynn County Stadium to take on the Glynn Academy Red Terrors on Friday at 7:30 p.m.