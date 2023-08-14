Welcome back: Florida State football ranked No. 8 in first AP Poll of 2023 season

Welcome back to the national stage, Florida State football.

The Seminoles are the No. 8 team according to the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2023 season.

FSU, coming off a 10-3 season and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma was also No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released last week.

The Seminoles start their season with a top-10 matchup against No. 5 LSU on Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

They will quickly find out if they are a viable College Football Playoff contender with a second top-10 matchup, this one on the road against No. 9 Clemson on Sept. Sept. 23.

Two-time defending champion Georgia No. 1 to start the season.

This story will be updated.

