Welcome back, Eli: Mitchell gets 1st TD of season in return from IR

Elijah Mitchell’s return to the field for the 49ers on Sunday featured his first touchdown of the year. After a Tashaun Gipson interception set the 49ers up deep in Cardinals territory, Mitchell capped the short 18-yard drive with a five-yard TD run. He was activated off IR Saturday and is playing in just his fifth game of the year, so TDs have been hard to come by. His score Sunday put the 49ers up 14-6 early in the second quarter.

