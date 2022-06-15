Welcome back to 'The Bearpit', the US Open cauldron that could scald golf's Saudi rebels

18th green and clubhouse...1999: General view of the 18th green and clubhouse at The Country Club in Brookline, Boston, Massachusetts - Welcome back to ‘The Bearpit’, Boston's cauldron that will scald golf’s Saudi rebels - GETTY IMAGES

From the hedonism of Hemel Hempstead to The Bearpit of Boston.

Any player teeing it up in this 122nd US Open who is wondering if the crowds here will be as warm and understanding as they were in the Saudi breakaway series' luxurious opener last week, need only ask two of their rebel number about the Brookline galleries.

Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are the only players in this 156-man field who appeared in the 1999 Ryder Cup, the last time The Country Club hosted big-time professional golf. “Horrific,” says Garcia. “Regrettable,” says Mickelson.

Ironically, Mickelson and Garcia are probably more in danger of attracting the ire of the Boston boo-brigade than any others this week. Mickelson is the hero turned pariah after his Saudi dealings while Garcia always was the panto villain to the redneck fans, but now may as well have a skull and crossbones on his visor.

The duo are prime for baiting at The Bearpit, but both will console themselves with the notion that however uncomfortable the heckling could get here, it will not begin to rival the abuse dished out 23 years ago.

'Line of civility crossed in Brookline by a poisonous mix of greed, liquor, jingoism and bad taste'

Alistair Cooke is often accredited with declaring that the ‘99 biennial dust-up herladed “the arrival of the golf hooligan” but, in fact, the BBC’s late, great “Letter from America” essaysist acknowledged he borrowed the phrase from the headline of a New York Times op-ed.

That column was penned by Frank Hannigan, former chief executive of the US Golf Association. “The line of civility was crossed at The Country Clubby, a poisonous mix of greed, liquor, jingoism and bad taste,” Hannigan wrote.

“Sir Michael Bonallack, the recently retired secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews, symbol of the game's sanctity, described the overall tone of the occasion as a 'bear pit'; Sir Michael was correct.”

The stories of that wild Sunday, when the Americans fought back from a 10-6 overnight deficit in the 12 Sunday singles to prevail 14 1/2-13 1/2, have long since entered golfking folklore.

How Ben Crenshaw, the US captain, wagged his finger in the press room the night before and said: “I’ve got a feeling about this...

How Europe lost the first five singles as Mark James, the Europe captain, backloaded his line-up and allowed three rookies to go into that final day’s febrile atmosphere without playing on the first two days...

Yet what truly made it so memorable and infamous was the vitriol of the spectators and the rabble-rousing by the US team, their captain, his assistants and even their wives. It is a question that still resounds now. What came first that day, the chicken-clucking or the egging on?

What is certain is that Colin Montgomerie’s father, Jim, could only endure a few holes of the venom before walking in. “He couldn't listen to what they were calling me,” Montgomerie told Telegraph Sport.

“Fair enough, I was the highest-ranked player in our team and they were targeting me. But that was just wrong, way out of order. As my partner, Paul Lawrie couldn't believe the stuff they were shouting at me in the first two days. Sunday went to another level. Our wives came in for it as well. Pretty vile.”

Chubby Chandler was there in his role as agent to Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Andrew Coltart. “My main recollection of that Sunday morning was Crenshaw being driven around on his captain’s buggy and him standing up, throwing his arms up and down and geeing up the crowd,” Chandler says.

“At the time I thought, ‘that’s OTT, this could get ugly’. A local fan told me that Boston was sick of losing. None of their teams were doing well back then and they thought the city was cursed or something.”

So here they were, with a US dozen rated so highly that Payne Stewart said "on paper, Europe should be caddying for us” and yet the visitors had established a record lead after two days. “It was like the perfect storm,” Chandler adds.

“They were vengeful, fuelled up on booze and suddenly the scoreboard turned red and the Bostonians thought, ‘hey, we might not be cursed, we could actually see our team win for once’. It became a football crowd, very ungolf.

“I’m not a prude, but this was beyond. Wives and parents were being sworn at and Jesse’s wife [Jane] actually spat at - by a child. By the time [Justin] Leonard v [Jose Maria] Olazabal got to the 17th it was total mayhem.”

Every outrage needs its boiling point and on the penultimate hole the pot melteth over. Leonard was four down with seven remaining but fought back to all square after the 16th. It was quickly realised that if he could win that par four, he would be guaranteed the half-point that would be enough for the US to regain the cup after a six-year wait.

What followed was what Sam Torrance, James’ vice-captain, called “the most disgraceful and disgusting moment in the history of professional golf”.

“I was following that game and by the 17th green squatted down on an inlet of a bunker so those outside the ropes could see,” Chandler says. “Well, this huge chap sat next to me. I could feel this enormous presence, but was too caught up in what was going on to check who it was.

“So Leonard holes that 45-footer and they go nuts. I mean, nuts. He runs to his team, they run on to the green, wives and all sorts, across Olly’s line, who was still to putt. I’d never seen anything like it and the bloke next to me looked at me and said, ‘Holy f***!

Justin Leonard of the USA celebrates sinking a long birdie putt during the final day at the Ryder Cup at the Country Club September 26th, 1999 in Brookline, MA, USA - GETTY IMAGES

“Only then did I realise it was Michael Jordan. And there you have it. Even the most competitive sports person America has ever known thought the US reaction was out of order. I really felt for Olly.”

Fans storm the 18th fairway following the last twosome at the 33rd Ryder Cup Matches in Brookline, MA on Sept. 26, 1999. The US team prematurely celebrated their win after Justin Leonard made a 45-foot hole on 17 - GETTY IMAGES

US Ryder Cup team members (L to R) Justin Leonard, (kneeling), Steve Pate, Payne Stewart, Phil Mickelson, Jeff Maggert, Captain Ben Crenshaw, David Duval, Tiger Woods, (back row) Tom Lehman, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Hal Sutton and Mark O'Meara touch the Ryder Cup during team pictures 26 September,1999 after winning at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts - GETTY IMAGES

Pete Cowen, coach to a number of the Euros, was in the teamroom when Olzazabal returned. “He went mad, smashing his clubs before he went to the balcony and famously hurled them one by one into the crowd, saying ‘here, have ‘em’. The US were just so desperate to win, it was as if they’d resort to anything. Coltart swears someone stood on his ball until after the five minutes were up.

“They even abused me, in my face and nasty with the full lexicon of swear words. They thought I was Jesse, both bald, but then he turned up and this guy shouted, ‘hey, there’s two of the bleeps’’. There was no going in each others teamrooms that Sunday night, although as ever with Europe we still managed to have a laugh.

“That was thanks to Billy [Foster, Clarke’s caddie]. Prince Andrew came in to sympathise and Billy shouted, ‘Andy, I can get you a place in the Bingley members and guests in a few weeks and there is a nice pub up the road when I might be able to get you a room. Give us your number and I’ll sort it’. The Prince thought it was funny, but in truth we couldn't wait to get out of there. It was shocking and, to my mind, a turning point.”

Chandler agrees. “The Ryder Cup was never the same for me after that,” he said. “They insisted it would would not descend to those levels again, but in Valhalla [in 2008] and Hazeltine [in 2016] we again saw the families of European players come in for some vile stick. I stopped going, to be honest. Not pleasurable.

“Boston is obviously a passionate sports town and with the Celtics in the NBA finals, there will hopefully be more positivity in the crowd this week. But if the Celtics lose on Thursday night [they are 3-2 down to the Golden State Warriors in the best of seven series] then it might get tasty. But nothing like ‘99. Even if it was a 20th as bad as back then, it’d be a nightmare.”