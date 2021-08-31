Welch's walk-off hit sends Webb City past Nevada in season opener

Aug. 31—WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City senior Emma Welch was due up at the plate as the game was on the line in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday.

But first, she'd hear a few words of encouragement from her teammate and fellow senior Peyton Hawkins.

"(Hawkins) was like, 'Hey, this is your time.' and I knew that, as a senior, this was my time to step up," Welch said. "I knew what I had to do."

With the Cardinals tied with Nevada in the final frame of Monday's girls' softball season opener, Welch delivered in the clutch, driving a hard-hit double to left field that plated Shelby Gardner from second for a 5-4 walk-off victory at Chuck Barnes Field.

Players in the Webb City dugout rushed Welch in celebration of the game-winning hit.

"An amazing way to start the season," Welch said.

Webb City's season opener was played on the baseball diamond at Barnes Field due to ongoing construction at the school's softball complex, which could be competition-ready by as soon as Thursday, per Friend.

The Cardinals, coming off a runner-up finish last season at the Class 4 state tournament, trailed the Tigers by as many as four runs before plating five unanswered in the final 4 1/2 innings.

"It's always good to open with a win," Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. "We have some things to work on. We know the other team's going to hit. We just had to respond with some offense. It took us a little while, but we put things together and got it done."

Nevada (1-2) took its largest lead of the afternoon when Kirstin Buck drove a three-run home run out to left-center field to put her team up 4-0 in the top of the third inning.

However, the Webb City offense found its first spark in the bottom of the third on a solo blast by Hawkins, who finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI. Then in the fifth, a solo home run by Morgan Brannon was followed by an RBI triple by Hawkins that trimmed the Nevada lead to 4-3.

Kaylyn Gilbert tied the game up at 4-all on a lead-off home run to center in the bottom of the sixth.

Four of Webb City's eight hits in the game were of the extra-base variety.

"It's a lot of fun," Friend said of her team's ability to hit with power. "That is one thing we talked about in our huddle. We're going to try to focus on line drives, because those line drives will get out of here just as well as the high-flying ones."

Freshman pitcher Laney Taylor settled in nicely after allowing four earned runs in the first three innings. After posting four consecutive shutout innings to close the game, she finished with six strikeouts and had allowed just four hits in seven innings of work.

"I thought she had a great first game," Friend said. "I know she was a little nervous. I knew that first thing this morning when she was in my classroom. But she did a great job of controlling her nerves and going in and doing the job we needed."

Nevada starter Peyton Eaton suffered the loss after surrendering four earned runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out three batters and allowed just one free pass.

Buck, Eaton, Bailey Ast and Kara Phillips logged one hit apiece to pace the Nevada offense. Buck accounted for four RBI.

Webb City plays host to Monett at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Jared Porter on Twitter at @JaredRyanPorter.