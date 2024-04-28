Wekiva’s Renardo Green one of 10 FSU draft picks; UCF sends 2 to NFL

With six FSU selections hitting the board Thursday and Friday during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, the Seminoles hit the 300-mark for all-time draft picks, then Saturday four more heard their names. Ten FSU players were selected overall, pacing the way for state schools.

Former Wekiva cornerback Renardo Green led the way for Orlando players after being selected No. 64 on Friday night, the final pick of the second round, by the San Francisco 49ers. Former Apopka and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was taken ninth last year by the Philadelphia Eagles, but other than Carter, Green is the highest drafted Orlando-area player since Cocoa and Florida offensive lineman Juwaan Taylor was drafted No. 36 in 2019.

FSU had one first-round selection in defensive end Jared Verse landing with the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 19 selection, and Verse will join his FSU teammate in L.A. as the Rams also drafted defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round at No. 39. Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman went to the Buffalo Bills as the first pick of the second round at No. 33.

The other FSU players selected were running back Trey Benson (2nd round, No. 66) to the Arizona Cardinals, safety Jarrian Jones (2nd, 96) to the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Jordan Travis (6th, 171) to the New York Jets, wide receiver Johnny Wilson (6th, 185) to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Jaheim Bell (7th, 231) to the New England Patriots and linebacker Tatum Bethune (7th, 251) to the 49ers.

Florida had a first-round pick in wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the No. 31 selection by the 49ers.

Former UCF receiver Javon Baker was selected in the fourth round, the No. 110 pick, by the Patriots, and offensive tackle Tylan Grable (6th, 204) was taken by the Bills.

Miami had just one player taken with safety Karen Kitchens (3rd, 99) going to the Rams.

Saturday saw several other former local stars hit the draft board. West Orange and Missouri safety Jaylon “JC” Carlies was selected in the fifth round, the No. 151 selection, by the Indianapolis Colts. Former Olympia and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton was taken in the sixth round, the No. 193 pick, by the Patriots, and also in the sixth round former Wekiva and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis was drafted by the Rams, the No. 196 selection. Former Hagerty and UCF/Miami offensive lineman Matt Lee (7th, 237) was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Davis’ selection gave the Wekiva 2019 class two players drafted this year, and three players total counting former Wekiva and Pittsburgh safety Brandon Hill, who was selected by the Houston Texans last year.

Chris Hays can be reached at chays@orlandosentinel.com.