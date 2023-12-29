Weitz nails field goal to give Clemson an early Gator Bowl lead

The 2023 Gator Bowl has kicked off, and Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have an early lead over the Kentucky Wildcats.

On the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game, there was an unnecessary roughness call that set the offense up on the Kentucky side of the field.

They took advantage, taking 7 plays for 39 yards on a solid but not spectacular drive. The drive set up a 39-yard field goal for kicker Jonathan Weitz, who nailed the kick after playing the wind correctly.

It was a strong start for this Clemson team that has an offense that needs to end this season on a high note.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire