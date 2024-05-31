Weisz hired as Ellwood City girls basketball coach

May 30—The Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team will have a new coach for the 2024-25 season.

Chris Weisz was hired unanimously by the Ellwood City School Board on May 9 for a three-year contract.

"I was super excited for it to be honest with you. When it first opened, I looked back at the boys job that opened two times; it was always on my mind to apply and I didn't go with it," Weisz said. "When it opened, I missed junior high basketball and I missed the competition of high school. I was super excited to give it a try and try to relive those great basketball memories at Ellwood."

Weisz, a 2009 graduate of Ellwood City, spent three years as former Ellwood City boys basketball coach Steve Antuono's assistant. Weisz also is the head coach for the Ellwood City baseball team.

Weisz replaces Dena Noble, who resigned in March. Noble ended her last season with the Lady Wolverines by helping guide them to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 1998.

Story continues below video

"Being around the boys side of it, Dena was the coach then, and she did a tremendous job of turning that program around," Weisz said. "She put in immense hours in the summer and fall. She really brought them back to the good times that they had in the '90s.

"We have four seniors back that were a big part of that playoff run and I'm looking forward to build on that and getting back to the playoffs this year."

Weisz said his coaching philosophy stems from his time as an assistant coach for Ellwood City's boys program.

"I'm very much fast-paced, mixing multiple defenses, using a lot of plays to get girls open and put them in a place to succeed on the offensive end," he said. "If you can defend, you can win games. (I'm a) possession coach where you can slow the clock down and make teams defend you on the other side."

