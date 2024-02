Weiss tops Austin-area high schools with nine recruits signed: the complete area list

From Wimberley to Round Rock and Westlake to Elgin, there was an impressive haul of Austin-area high school football players who have signed to play at the college level. Some signed early in December while the majority signed Wednesday on national signing day:

Bowie

Carmine Elisarraraz, WR/DB, Texas-Permian Basin

Cedar Park

Ayden Arp was one of the top quarterbacks in Central Texas last season. He has signed a letter of intent to play football at Angelo State.

Ayden Arp, QB, Angelo State

Garrison Cockrell, DB, Lafayette College

Luca Wilson, TE/LS, McMurry Univ.

Crockett

Cameron Dickey, QB/DB, Texas Tech

Dripping Springs

Kyle Koch, WR, North Texas

Jacob Ponton, OL, Texas Tech

Elgin

Nathen Lewis, QB, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Glenn

Koen Fischer, TE/OL, Hardin-Simmons

Tyler Mailloux, OL, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Cameron Morrison, OL, Angelo State

Jordan Thompson, DE, Arkansas Tech

Hays

Joshua Murillo, DB, West Texas A&M

Kaiden Richason, RB/DB, Texas-RGV

Hutto

Tristan Compton, LS, Texas-RGV

Alex Green, WR, Tulsa

Will Hammond, QB, Texas Tech

Tyrese Hargrove, LB, Lyons College (Ark.)

Preston Huneycutt, OL, UTSA

Lake Travis

Josef Aganbi, DE, Texas Southern

Legend Cabello, OL, Houston Christian

Josiah Estes, WR/DB, Univ. of San Diego

Lake Travis senior receiver and special teams contributor Josiah Estes, breaking free against Johnson, has found a new home at the University of San Diego.

Nico Hamilton, RB, Wyoming

Keiondre Lewis, FS, North Texas

Ezomo Oratokhai, OL, Northwestern

LBJ

Samuel Crittenden, OL, Southeastern Oklahoma

Hunter Howard, LB, Hardin-Simmons

Fatu Mukuba, WR, Sam Houston State

Liberty Hill

Ben Carter, FB, McNeese State

Noah Long, RB, Valparaiso

Manor

Davarion Godley, OL, Bethel College (Minn.)

Titus Petteway, RB, Hutchinson College (Kan.)

Alijah Prosser, DB, Texas-RGV

Johnique Thomas, OL, Air Force

Nakia Wilkins-Lee, OL, Trinity University

Jayson Zardavets, QB, Butler College (Kan.)

Round Rock

Luke Miller, OT, Rice

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Vandegrift

Deuce Adams, QB, Louisville

Eli Adams, WR, Louisville

Miles Coleman, WR, North Texas

Alex Foster, DB, Air Force

Vandegrift safety Alex Foster, making a tackle against San Antonio Harlan, will fly high with Air Force in the fall. He was an All-Central Texas DB during his junior season with the Vipers.

Blake Frazier, OT, Michigan

Jase Skoglund, TE, Austin Peay

Vista Ridge

Kaden Dees, DE, Air Force

Karson Smith, DB, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Weiss defensive back Peyton Morgan, making an interception against Hutto, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play college football at Texas Tech.

Weiss

Jaylen Brazzle, WR, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Jeshuah Davis, OL, Blinn College

Lowote Jurkin, DL, Rice

Hezekiah McDow, LB, Hendrix College (Ark.)

Peyton Morgan, DB, Texas Tech

Chad Otutu, DL, UTSA

Gavin Sherman, FS, Hendrix College (Ark.)

Jacques Spradley-Demps, WR, Kansas State

Wesley Trevillion, OL, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Westlake

Spencer Barnett, K, Colorado State

Judson Crockett, CB, TCU

Stephen Fuqua, CB, McMurry University

Jake Helms, LS, Air Force

Tyler Knape, OT, California

Heath McRee, WR, San Diego State

Rhett Steppe, DE/LB, TCU

Westwood

Demani Stewart, RB, Army

Wimberley

Noah Birdsong, CB, West Texas A&M

Caden Romo, OT, Air Force

Lane Vera, LB, McMurry University

