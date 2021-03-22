Weiss: Hawks proposed trade for Jaylen Brown, but deal unlikely

The Atlanta Hawks have eyes for the Boston Celtics’ players, it seems. After news broke the Hawks were interested in trading for veteran Celtics guard Marcus Smart, which was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, fellow Athletic NBA insider Jared Weiss related Atlanta proposed a deal involving All-Star forward Jaylen Brown ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

The suggestion came in response to the Celtics’ inquiries into the availability of Hawks forward John Collins according to Weiss, but any such trade ” was not going anywhere unless Atlanta was looking to include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter, their two main building blocks.”

It seems exceedingly unlikely such a move would happen.

Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in Marcus Smart: Charania https://t.co/AJAys353US — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 22, 2021

As the Athletic analyst notes, Brown’s deal — seen as one of the NBA’s best values — coupled with his two-way capabilities make him the type of player almost never dealt.

And while the smoke regarding a potential trade for Smart may well have some fire behind them, much of what we are hearing at this time of the NBA calendar should be taken with a small mountain of salt.

