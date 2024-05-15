'Weir's last-gasp penalty could be decisive'

[BBC]

Surely that is the best defeat in recent Warriors memory?

The most crucial of two points were secured away to Bulls, and the last kick of the ball from the experienced Duncan Weir has the potential to be decisive when it comes to the final standings of the regular season.

It was a hard-fought game, and for the opening 60 minutes Glasgow were second best, but they continue to show a never-say-die attitude. We saw it against Cardiff at home and it was on show again last weekend.

Two weeks remain, and it is still largely in our hands.

We need to make sure our trip to South Africa is successful with a trip to Johannesburg to face tenth-placed Lions, who will still have big ambitions of finishing in the top eight.

Lions have the top-ranked scrum in the URC, but Glasgow have been brilliant on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second in both attack and defence.

It's looking more likely than ever that it’ll all be decided with the last game against Zebre. However, looking at the rest of the fixtures, Ulster could play a big part in the final shake-up.