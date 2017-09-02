The weirdest play of the day happened during the Boise State vs. Troy game

Troy running back Josh Anderson (33) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by Boise State safety Jace Richter (44) before Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) can let go of the ball during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Boise. (Pat Sutphin/The Times-News via AP)

A really wacky play took place in the third quarter of the Boise State vs. Troy game.

Trailing 17-10, the Trojans were in the red zone looking to tie the game. On third down, Brandon Silvers threw a pass toward the sideline right to Boise State defensive back Cameron Hartsfield. Hartsfield looked primed to intercept the pass and take it the distance, but it deflected off his hands.

The ball then corralled right to Deondre Douglas, who scampered about 10 yards for what looked like the game-tying touchdown. But there was a problem. Watch closely.

View photos (via ESPN) More

As Douglas extended toward the goal line, Boise linebacker Desmond Williams dove and knocked the ball loose before Douglas reached the end zone.

View photos (via ESPN) More

Because the ball was jarred loose before it crossed the plane of the goal line and went out of the side of the end zone, the play was correctly ruled a touchback after a review.

It was a brutal turn of events for Troy, who looked like they were gifted a touchdown. Instead, the ball went back to the Broncos.

The play ended up being costly, too. Troy cut the deficit as close as 17-13 early in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t get over the hump. After Silvers threw an interception at the 7:17 mark of the fourth, the Broncos put the game out of reach with a 10-play, 49-yard touchdown drive that took 5:05 off the clock.

That drive was capped off with a Montell Cozart touchdown pass to Jake Roh.

WATCH | Montell Cozart tosses his first TD as a Bronco, hitting Jake Roh for 7 yards and the clincher in the 24-13 win! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/BFj0LYlKBu — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 2, 2017





It was the first touchdown in a Boise State uniform for Cozart, a graduate transfer from Kansas. Cozart surprisingly saw quite a bit of playing time for the Broncos alongside third-year starter Brett Rypien. Rypien started and threw for 160 yards, but the mobility of Cozart was a nice change of pace. Cozart finished the game 6-of-9 passing for 50 yards to go with 36 yards rushing on eight attempts.

Cozart’s touchdown pass gave Boise a 24-13 lead, which proved to be the final score. Boise travels to Washington State next week. The quarterback situation will be one to keep an eye on.

More college football coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Refs take away Missouri TD for excessive celebration

• Picture this: Clemson band trolls Ohio State

• Michigan State WR hauls in incredible one-handed TD catch

• Wyoming punter’s epic blooper costs team dearly



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper