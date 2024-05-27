Weir pens new Glasgow contract

Glasgow Warriors fly-half Duncan Weir has signed a new two-year contract with the Scotstoun club.

The 33-year-old started his career with Glasgow in 2010 and had spells at Edinburgh and Worcester Warriors before returning in 2021.

Weir - who won the last of 30 international caps in 2020 - has made 14 appearances this season as Glasgow challenge at the top end of the URC table.

"Duncan has been an excellent servant to this club, and he acts as an outstanding mentor to our young players," head coach Franco Smith said.

"We value the experience he brings to our environment, and we believe that it is important to pass this experience on to the next generation.

"He has an important role to play within our squad that Duncan understands, and it’s exciting to have him involved with our group, both as a player and as an influence on our younger players coming through."