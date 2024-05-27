Weir feels 'more valued' in Glasgow set-up

Duncan Weir says he feels "more valued" after signing a two-year contract extension at Glasgow Warriors.

The fly-half has enjoyed a renaissance this season, playing an important role in the Warriors' tilt at the URC title when he was expected to be a bit-part player.

"I definitely feel more valued, and that's brought the best out of myself," Weir said.

"I've got the young legs strapped back on and I do feel that I've helped the team in the right areas in games.

"When you still absolutely love playing the game and you're playing for your boyhood club, it's great. I'm delighted to be staying and this club and city means a lot to me."

Weir, 33, has become something of a cult hero at Scotstoun and is creeping up the Warrior's list of all-time appearance makers and point scorers.

"It's obviously a massive compliment, but I'm just a normal guy," he said of his 'fan favourite' tag.

"I come from a normal working-class family and if that has rubbed off on my performances - I'm maybe not the biggest man on the pitch, but I'll definitely give 100%.

"If they respect that and give me some good compliments on that, then I feel that I'm doing the club justice and doing them justice."

The pool of fly-halves at Glasgow that Weir inhabits will look different next season as Adam Hastings returns but Ross Thompson departs.

"Adam's a fantastic player," Weir said. "I know he's had a couple of years of tough luck and a lot of time out injured, but having worked with him in the national set-up I know how good an athlete he is and how good he is as a rugby player.

"Ross is going the other direction and I wish him all the best. He's a top-class player and I hope that he gets the game time that he wants and can help his game develop even further."