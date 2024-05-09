Weir on the 'burden & inspiration' of playing for Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors fly-half Duncan Weir says playing for his boyhood team is a “big burden” but “one that you cherish”.

Weir worked his way up from Glasgow's minis and Under-16 ranks to earn a professional contract and make his professional debut at age 19.

Now in his second spell with the club, Glasgow stalwart Weir said: “It was a surreal experience [playing for Glasgow] after being a fan for so long and going to games and watching.

“From a kid playing at half-time, then going up the age grade ranks. It’s a pretty special feeling.

“That burden maybe weighed you down at times, as you can probably imagine, but it also gives you so much inspiration and it’s a special feeling as well.

“It was also a huge learning curve for me. When you first come in you’re kind of naive to a lot of things. You just went out and played the game.

"You wanted to make sure you have done yourself proud but you also had a wee chip on your shoulder because you wanted to ‘earn your stripes’ and make sure you can make the cut at that level.

“Once you’re established then you kind of lose that but it’s now come full circle and I’ve kind of tapped into that after being at Worcester. You kind of feel like you have to get that respect back from the Glaswegians again.”