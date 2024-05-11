Weightlifter Hampton Morris still not tired of eating 2 lbs of rice per day

(NEXSTAR) – Nine-time junior and senior level World Championships medalist weightlifter Hampton Morris handles weight management in a surprising way.

“In and out of competition, my diet is pretty much the same. It’s just the amount of food that changes. It’s a lot of rice, a lot of protein,” Morris said, when asked about his diet. He then went into more detail.

“Protein shakes every day, some chicken, some red meat. A lot of fruits, raw vegetables, nuts. Right now, I’m eating about 2 pounds of rice a day. When asked if it gets old, Hampton emphatically replied, “no, no, no, it’s good!”

Weightlifters must weigh in at the same weight as their competitors to level the playing field. Diet and nutrition are highly critical to success.

Morris has earned 20 gold medals for Team USA in his career and held 10 world records in his career. He also set eight American records at the 2024 European Championships in Bulgaria and ended Paris 2024 qualification ranked number two in the world for his weight class.

