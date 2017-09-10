Weight at 230, Colin Kaepernick waits for chance to play

Week One has served as a reminder that bad quarterbacks are hard to find. A not-so-bad quarterback is hiding in plain sight.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick’s weight currently sits at 230 pounds. That’s where he was in 2013. He also has been working out five days per week, waiting for a chance to play.

Since becoming a a free agent in March, Kaepernick has received a total of no offers. He nevertheless wants to play, and he will continue to wait. (And wait. And wait, perhaps.)

Plenty of people have suggested that Kaepernick should speak out to prove that he wants to play. Kaepernick’s concern, I’m told, is that anything he says can (and will) be cited as further evidence that he’ll be a distraction.

Really, why should he have to say anything? Did Jay Cutler — who said he was retired — have to say he wanted to return in oder to get a chance to return? As to every other quarterback who has been signed since March, have they had to come out and say “I want to play”? Or was it implied?

For Kaepernick, it should be implied. Whether he gets any express offers remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Scott Tolzien has a job.