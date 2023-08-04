Weighing pros and cons of the Oregon Ducks’ potential move to the Big Ten

It seems as if the writing is on the wall.

While there are still a lot of official decisions to be made, and press releases to be written, there feels like a more-likely-than-not chance that the Oregon Ducks will end up leaving the Pac-12 in the coming days — alongside the Washington Huskies — and heading towards a future in the Big Ten Conference, joining up with the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

Yes, there is still a chance that bumps in the road derail things, and the Ducks decide that a future in what is left of the Pac-12 — we’re looking at you, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah — is more beneficial than a minimized revenue share in the Big Ten. But if I were to put a betting line on where Oregon is playing its games in the 2024 season, it would be as follows:

Big Ten Conference: -110

Pac-12 Conference: +500

Big 12 Conference: +2000

That’s just the way I see it, based on the litany of reports and rumors that have come to the surface over the last 48 hours. Who knows when exactly it will all happen, or who the first domino will be to fall, but a betting man would say that “Oregon leaves to the Big Ten” is a headline that you will be reading before Labor Day.

So if the Big Ten feels inevitable, how should Oregon fans feel about that? On one hand, an invitation to the new conference could be seen as a life raft while the Pac-12 is a sinking ship. On the other hand, watching the death of the Pac-12 is an incredibly sad reality, with over a century of tradition and memories likely going by the wayside.

For Oregon fans who aren’t quite sure how to feel, we are with you. I put together a pros and cons list to help sort through the feelings.

Pro: Long-Term Security

Conference realignment is not a new thing. Over the past couple of decades, we’ve seen more and more teams pick up and move to new conferences in search of a better future. More recently, that trend has seen two of the biggest names in the Big 12 leave for the powers of the SEC, and two of the biggest names in the Pac-12 leave for the Powers of the Big Ten.

If Oregon ends up following USC to the Big Ten, that would likely be the end of their realignment story for as long we’re around. The Big Ten is not a conference that you leave, so should the Ducks end up there, they can call it their forever home and forget about the worry of conferences collapsing beneath them.

Con: Loss of the Civil War

The rivalry game between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers is one of the oldest in the history of college football. If the Ducks end up going to the Big Ten, it would surely leave Oregon State behind, and we would lose the yearly matchup between two schools that are a mere 50 miles apart.

That’s not to say that the Ducks and Beavers would never play each other again, but it would have to be in a non-conference matchup that is scheduled in good faith between the two schools. Regardless of how they meet, it would never have quite the same feeling as it did during the days when conference stakes were on the line.

Pro: A Seat at the Table

For a long time in college football, there has been the idea of the Power 5 conferences. Between the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12, some of the strongest universities were bound together in the form of conferences that were above the rest of the pack — the Group of Five.

More recently, though, things have seemingly been trending towards the Power 2 — the SEC and Big Ten. Eventually, it seems that both conferences will boast upwards of 20 teams each, touting the most talented programs in the nation. They will likely dominate the College Football Playoff landscape and ultimately could turn into a minor league version of the NFL’s AFC and NFC in the end.

Whether you think this is a good or bad outcome, it’s clear that by going to the Big Ten, the Ducks would have a seat at the table, and would be relevant in whatever form college football takes next. That could be a pretty valuable thing going forward.

Con: Travel Expenses

For both teams and fans, this one is going to hit the wallet pretty heavily.

No longer would Oregon’s conference games be confined to the west coast, with the longest travel being a trip down to Los Angeles, or Tempe. In the Big Ten, the Ducks would be required to travel to New Jersey to face Rutgers, or Maryland to face the Terrapins. Good luck getting a large group of Oregon fans in attendance for those games.

None of this is to even mention the burden that non-revenue sports are going to feel. Men’s and women’s basketball will likely do alright, but for baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, and other sports at Oregon, the travel for in-conference matchups will get a lot tougher should the Ducks head to the Big Ten.

Pro: Annoying the USC Trojans

It is being reported that the USC Trojans are not a fan of the idea that the Oregon Ducks could be joining them in the Big Ten. In fact, it sounds like they are vehemently opposed to the idea.

According to a story from LA Times’ writer Brady McCollough, USC made the leap to the Big Ten a year ago with an added bonus being that they would leave the Ducks behind in a dying conference, thus securing an advantage on the recruiting trail that was impossible to overcome.

USC was enthralled by the Big Ten opportunity for many reasons that we’ve covered here — the money and the exposure, mostly. But Oregon being stuck behind in the Pac-12 would be an undeniable advantage to the Trojans as they try to ascend back to prominence under Lincoln Riley. The Big Ten move was supposed to clearly reestablish USC as the top program on the West Coast.

Now, should the Ducks get a boost into the Big Ten without all of the secretive backroom legwork that USC masterfully pulled off a year ago, that advantage would vanish.

For Oregon fans, that has to be a comical bonus in all of this. Petty, yes. But comical nonetheless.

Con: Death of Pac-12 Tradition

The Pac-12 may be dying, but it’s not going away without living a long and historic life. After starting up in 1915, it has been at the forefront of success in college athletics among all sports. The Pac-12 has claimed 553 NCAA Championships (327 men’s, 204 women’s, 22 combined), over 200 more than the next league, including 24 claimed national championships in football.

If the top teams leave for greener pastures and leave the conference as a shell of itself, that hurts. The Pac-12 name may remain, but the tradition will certainly die.

Pro: Recruiting Advantage

One of the biggest reasons why USC didn’t want Oregon to come to the Big Ten was because of the recruiting advantage it gave the Trojans. Can you imagine talking to a 5-star prospect and being able to say “If you come to USC, your games will be on FOX, NBC, and CBS every weekend. If you go to Oregon, your family will have to buy an Apple TV subscription package just to watch you play.”

That wouldn’t be a good look for the Ducks. Should they head to the Big Ten, though, they can assure all of their recruits that the best revenue deal in the nation is at their fingertips, and they would be playing in one of the most competitive and respected conferences in the nation. It may not mean everything, but it certainly is not nothing.

Con: Complicated Route to the Playoff

One of the biggest downsides to all of this is the fact that Oregon is making things tougher for itself on the actual football field. Forget about the revenue, and the security, and the recruiting advantage the Big Ten would offer — realize that it also comes with an incredibly difficult road to get to the College Football Playoff.

No longer would Oregon be competing with the likes of Washington, Utah, and Oregon State in order to win a conference championship and get an automatic bid into the CFP. Now they’d be asked to beat teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, USC, and Iowa.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, so bring on the challenge. However, don’t gloss over the fact that a huge challenge is upcoming.

Pro: Eventual Revenue Increase

Money is at the center of all realignment going on across the landscape, so we shouldn’t ignore it. At the heart of Oregon wanting to go to the Big Ten is the fact that, in some years’ time, they will be making as much as any school in the nation when it comes to TV revenue.

The Big Ten signed the richest TV revenue deal in the nation last year, worth an estimated $8 billion that runs through the 2029-2030 season and netting each team in the conference somewhere between $60-75 million per year. Of course, part of the agreement that would likely bring Oregon and Washington into the conference would be the fact that they would take a partial share for the first several years, growing each year until the deal is completed. Still, even at 50% of the share for starters, the Ducks would be earning more revenue per year than the reported Apple TV streaming deal would have netted them from the Pac-12.

Con: Loss of Pac-12 Rivalries

When we talk about rivalries in the Pac-12, obviously it is Oregon State that comes to mind alongside Washington. However, the Ducks have many more rivals in the conference than just those two.

Leaving for the Big Ten would mean that a lot of those rivalries would disappear.

Last month, we ranked the biggest Pac-12 rivals for the Ducks, putting the Stanford Cardinal at No. 2 on the list. What happens if those two teams end up in different conferences? What about Oregon vs. Utah or Oregon vs. Arizona? What about all of the weirdness that takes place whenever the Ducks and Washington State Cougars play?

We may get some non-conference games here and there, but those rivalries would never feel the same.

Pro: Marquee Matchups

You know what is a lot of fun? Saturday afternoons with top-10 matchups between elite brand names.

I’m talking about Oregon vs. Ohio State, USC vs. Michigan, Washington vs. Penn State, UCLA vs. Wisconsin. Those games are fun to watch, and incredibly intriguing to talk about. Should this deal with the Ducks and Huskies actually take place, we would get to see a lot more of that going forward.

Get ready for ESPN’s College GameDay to come to Eugene for Oregon vs. Michigan. Maybe prepare yourself for a Big Noon Kickoff when the Ducks travel to Happy Valley for a white-out game against Penn State. All of that is possible in this new world, and that’s incredibly fun to think about.

Con: Leaving Oregon State Behind

Can we be real for a second? Set the rivalry trash talk aside and use the emotional part of your brain here. The fact that Oregon would be leaving Oregon State behind is a tough pill to swallow. It sucks, quite frankly.

That rivalry is good for sports, and it’s good for the well-being of Oregonians. The push and pull between fans in Eugene and Corvallis has been going on for decades, leaving one fanbase happy for 364 days while the other one dreads going to Thanksgiving dinner. It can get contentious, sure, but beneath all of that, there is love.

I grew up an Oregon fan and graduated from the UO journalism school. The Duck fan in me “hates” Oregon State, but it’s a sports hate. I don’t actually wish for the worst upon the Beavers, but I fear the worst is happening. Should the Pac-12 die, it appears as if Oregon State will be standing without a great place to go and likely end up in the Mountain West. That’s not a fun place to be.

I feel sorry for OSU and their fans. It is a passionate group of people who just want the best for their team; a team that has been growing stronger over the years and is finally reaching national prominence going into the 2023 season. I wish that the Ducks could bring them along to the Big Ten, or at least make sure they’re set up in the Big 12. None of that seems possible though, and it’s a sad reality to all of this conference realignment nonsense.

