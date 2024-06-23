’It can weigh in the balance’ – Jonathan Clauss reconsiders his future amid Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival at Marseille

After having opened the door to a departure this summer following a tough season with Olympique de Marseille, Jonathan Clauss could change his mind following the expected nomination of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach.

Arriving from Lens in the summer of 2022, Jonathan Clauss’s journey with Marseille looked to be over no less than a month ago. While Mehdi Benatia, OM’s sporting director, publicly criticised his involvement months ago, the French right-back raised the possibility of a departure this summer earlier this month, admitting that they would ‘discute it calmly and take the best decision’ in an interview with Le Parisien.

‘We will see what happens in the summer.” – Clauss set to stay another season ?

Facing the press conference this Sunday ahead of France’s clash against Poland on Tuesday, Jonathan Claus’s has answered questions about his future. The Marseille right back showed his excitement amid De Zerbi’s upcoming nomination: “I think it’s extremely positive.” he said, as reported by RMC Sport. “We know what he’s like as a coach, and we played him against Brighton in the Europa League. Obviously, that can weigh in the balance. When you know that a coach with such principles is coming in, it can be pleasant to play under him. It might reshuffle the deck a bit more. We will see what happens this summer.” With his contract set to expire in 2025, it remains to be seen if OM will look to cash in on the French defender or if he will convince De Zerbi to count on him next season.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux