Weigel's pokes fun at Clemson's Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's Orange Bowl win

Before Tennessee football and Clemson were selected to play in the Orange Bowl, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney ruffled many Tennessee fans.

Swinney's comments came after the Vols fell to South Carolina and referenced "flipping burgers" during ACC Championship week. The following week the Tigers also fell to the Gamecocks sending some fans to take their shot online.

Dabo heading out to fire up that grill… pic.twitter.com/acl2bdS5Ao — Weigel's Stores (@weigelsstores) December 31, 2022

After the Vols defeated the Tiger 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, it wasn't just fans poking fun on Twitter. East Tennessee convenience store chain Weigel's, based in Knoxville, joined in.

ADAMS:Joe Milton sticks it out with Tennessee football, then sticks it to Clemson

TOPPMEYER:Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl

GRADES:Tennessee football grades vs. Clemson: Vols get 11-win season with Orange Bowl victory

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Weigel's pokes fun on Twitter at Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's win