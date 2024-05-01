Wehiwa Aloy’s first-inning grand slam helps Arkansas past Missouri State

Wehiwa Aloy’s first-inning grand slam gave No. 2 Arkansas the early lead, and the hits kept coming in a 12-7 Razorbacks victory over Missouri State in midweek play Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It took only 10 pitches from Missouri State starter Brandon Beaver for the Razorbacks (38-7 overall) to grab a 4-0 lead on Aloy’s home run, a tape-measure shot to straight-away center field. It was Aloy’s 11th homer of the season and third grand slam.

The Diamond Hogs upped the lead to 5-0 an inning later on an RBI single from Peyton Holt before erupting for four runs in the third. Jack Wagner and Hudson White had run-scoring hits before two more scored on a hard-hit ball from Peyton Stovall that made it 9-0 after three innings.

After Missouri State (18-25) plated four runs against right-hander Cooper Dossett to pull to within five at 9-4, the Razorbacks continued their onslaught in the bottom of the fourth by tacking on two more runs. Ryder Helfrick doubled on a ball that caromed off the wall down the left field line to score Jared Sprague-Lott from first. Jayson Jones then brought Helfrick home with an RBI single that made the score 11-4.

Leading by four in the eighth inning, Arkansas tacked on an insurance run when Sprague-Lott hit his sixth home run of the season to cap the scoring at 12-7.

Arkansas used eight pitchers to get the win. Gage Wood (3-1) started and pitched three scoreless innings for the win, yielding just one hit and striking out four batters without allowing a walk.

Will McEntire pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his team-leading 21st relief appearance. Jake Faherty pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two to lower his ERA to 1.08 in 11 appearances.

Beaver (2-3) was the losing pitcher for Missouri State, allowing five runs (all earned) in two innings. Arkansas out-hit the Bears, 10-5.

The win was the 31st home victory of the year for the Razorbacks, who remain unbeaten in midweek play at 11-0.

First pitch for the second game of the midweek series against Missouri State is scheduled for 4 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire