Weghorst hopes to be in Netherlands starting team against Austria
Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst hopes to be in the starting line-up for the final Euro 2024 group match against Austria on Tuesday.
"The way it went in the first game, of course it's nice. But of course I want to play from the start, everyone wants that," he said on Sunday.
Weghorst came from the bench and scored the winner in the Netherlands' 2-1 win against Poland and was also a substitute in the 0-0 with France.
"I already said that before the tournament. I firmly believe that I have qualities that I can use to make the team better," he said.
Against Austria, the Netherlands need at least a draw to advance to the last 16.