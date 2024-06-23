Advertisement

Weghorst hopes to be in Netherlands starting team against Austria

The Netherlands' Wout Weghorst (L) celebrates his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Netherlands at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst hopes to be in the starting line-up for the final Euro 2024 group match against Austria on Tuesday.

"The way it went in the first game, of course it's nice. But of course I want to play from the start, everyone wants that," he said on Sunday.

Weghorst came from the bench and scored the winner in the Netherlands' 2-1 win against Poland and was also a substitute in the 0-0 with France.

"I already said that before the tournament. I firmly believe that I have qualities that I can use to make the team better," he said.

Against Austria, the Netherlands need at least a draw to advance to the last 16.