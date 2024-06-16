Weghorst the hero as Dutch edge dogged Poland

The Netherlands' Wout Weghorst (L) celebrates his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Netherlands at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

Substitute Wout Weghorst scored soon after coming on as the Netherlands fought from behind to beat battling Poland 2-1 in their opening Euro 2024 Group D game on Sunday.

Poland were without injured striker Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to return in Friday's game with Austria, but forward Adam Buksa filled in with aplomb as he glanced in a 16th-minute corner.

The Dutch hit back through Cody Gakpo's deflected shot just before the half hour and despite an open second half with pressure from both sides, the game looked set for the first draw of the tournament.

But Weghorst, who shone off the bench at the last World Cup, did it again on 83 minutes when he swept home Nathan Ake's pass in Hamburg.

Earlier, German police shot a man armed with a small axe and a firebomb in central Hamburg. A police spokesman said early indications suggested "no football connection."

Austria meet France in the other group opener on Monday.

Germany, Spain and Italy all won their first games amid the title contenders - and the Dutch added their name to the list after being given a real test by the Poles.

Poland's Bartosz Salamon (R) and The Netherlands' Memphis Depay battle for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Netherlands at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa