Weezer’s Spooky Cover of ‘Enter Sandman’ Is Eerily Perfect

When Metallica first hit the scene back in 1981, they quickly became the lords of Thrash Metal. And when Weezer became household names back in the ’90s, they were the darlings of alternative rock. But, of course, back then, these two worlds did not meet. But in 2021, all of those distinctions and barriers have fallen away. Nothing proves this more than Weezer’s new cover of Metallica’s 1991 hit “Enter Sandman.”

We learned about Weezer’s reinterpretation of the iconic metal song via Laughing Squid. This cover version of “Enter Sandman” is part of The Metallica Blacklist. It’s a tribute album of songs by over fifty artists. All of them covering their favorite songs from their original Black Album.

And now, Weezer has a spooky video to go with the song, which you can view right here.

Weezer’s video is appropriately nightmarish for a song about, well, nightmares. It kind of looks like a 2021 version of the cursed VHS tape from the movie The Ring. All with a dash of David Lynch-style surreality thrown in. Also, lots of bats and ghosts. Because you gotta have those two, right? Someone should project this video onto their house this upcoming Halloween season. It would fit perfectly.

A creepy hallway from the video for Weezer's version of "Enter Sandman."

Weezer

According to its official description, “The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of Metallica with an unprecedented 50+ artists. All spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents, and more. And each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.” All profits from this song go to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The Foundation dedicates itself to “creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” Blacklist is the perfect way for Metallica superfans to celebrate the band’s fortieth anniversary and the thirtieth anniversary of “Enter Sandman.” Metallica Blacklist will be available for purchase on September 10, 2021.

