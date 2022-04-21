Weezer, Ice Cube, Marshmello to perform at NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The NFL Draft has been a big party in recent years, especially since moving it out of Radio City Music Hall and to various cities across the country. This year it is being held at party central in Las Vegas where the Raiders now call home. Today they announced the lineup of performers for each day of the draft and it’s a good one.

Even though the Raiders don’t make their first pick until late in day two, the NFL is giving local fans plenty of reasons to attend.

Wrapping up day one of the draft Thursday night will be Weezer. Following the third round to wrap up day two on Friday night will be self-dubbed ‘President of the Raider Nation’ Ice Cube. And wrapping up the final round of the draft on day three will be Marshmello.

Cube and Marshmello have both performed at Raiders games since they arrived in Las Vegas. Cube had previously performed at games in Oakland prior to the team’s relocation.

All performances will occur at the Draft Theater, which will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

General fan viewing is FREE with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come-first-serve basis and is standing room only.

