Weems, Wilhoite strive to teach more than just skills at Big Kev Giveback

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka natives Michael Wilhoite and Kyle Weems returned to their hometown to put on their third annual ‘Big Kev Giveback’ kids’ camp on Friday.

The two professional athletes, and former Highland Park High School standouts, started the camp in 2022 to honor of Weems’ late father, who passed away in 2019 after battling lung cancer. Their goal is to help kids learn, but the camp isn’t just about skills and drills.

“More importantly, just show them with a little bit of work and faith and listening to your parents, your dreams can come true,” Weems said. “So that’s kind of been our main focus.”

The pair aims to ‘give back everything they received’ while being raised in Topeka. Wilhoite says every time he returns home, all he feels is ‘love’.

“We want kids to feel like we can go just as far as Kyle and Mike,” Wilhoite said. “And maybe in a different avenue, a different profession, but we want to give them skills to do that.”

Wilhoite, who played football for Washburn and in the NFL and is now a defensive coach for the Denver Broncos, handles the football half of camp, while Weems, who plays professional basketball in Italy for Derthona Basket, leads the basketball half.

Though they’ve taken different professional paths, Weems and Wilhoite’s friendship has been going strong for almost 20 years.

“It doesn’t feel right being back here if he’s not here,” Wilhoite said of Weems. “We have an incredible bond, we talk every week when he’s overseas, and when he’s at home, we’re together every moment we can be. So it is incredible to have the opportunity to do this with him.”

Both say the other has been an inspiration for them, and are thrilled to share what they’ve each learned as professionals with young athletes.

