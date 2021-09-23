Quarterback Kyle Crum has led Norco to a 4-0 record this season heading into a matchup against Sierra Canyon on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A look at this week's top high school football game in the Southland:

Friday's game

Norco (4-0) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (2-2) at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Two schools that are very much alive for Southern Section Division 1 playoff berths meet. No. 6 Sierra Canyon hasn't been able to overcome second-half lapses in losses to No. 4 Corona Centennial and No. 3 Anaheim Servite. Running back Jason Jones will try to help open up the passing game. No. 5 Norco has a high-powered offense led by quarterback Kyle Crum and running back Jaydn Ott. It's going to come down to controlling the clock in the second half. The pick: Norco.

Schedule for rest of Top 25 teams (idle if not listed):

1. Mater Dei (2-0) vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

3. Servite (4-0) vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday

9. Mission Viejo (3-1) vs. Leuzinger, Friday

13 Vista Murrieta (3-1) at Villa Park (at El Modena), Saturday

17. Loyola (4-1) at Mira Costa, Friday

18. Ayala (5-0) at La Habra, Thursday

19. Bishop Alemany (1-3) at Lawndale, Friday

21. Bishop Diego (4-0) vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday

22. Simi Valley (5-0) at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday

23. St .Bonaventure (4-0) at Crespi, Friday

24. San Pedro (3-0) vs. Heritage, Friday

25. Villa Park (4-0) vs. Vista Murrieta (at El Modena), Saturday

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.