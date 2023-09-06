This week's Ohio State football game

Sep. 6—OHIO STATE

THIS WEEK

Youngstown State at Ohio State

Saturday, noon, BTN

Last Week

Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Youngstown State 52, Valparaiso 10

Scouting Report

Buckeyes: Ohio State's defense took center stage in its win over Indiana last Saturday. The Buckeyes played fast, played aggressively and did not allow any big plays of any consequence. OSU (1-0) might not face a worse offense than Indiana all season but it was still a strong effort.

Penguins: Youngstown State (1-0) led Valparaiso only 17-10 before scoring four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter of a 52-10 win last week. Three of the touchdowns were set up by fumble recoveries. Tyshon King rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Mitch Davidson passed for a touchdown and ran for another. Linebacker Alex Howard had two sacks.

Pre-game Takeaway

Ohio State will be looking for a better offensive performance than it had against Indiana when Youngstown State comes to Ohio Stadium this Saturday and will probably get it. Quarterback Kyle McCord did not threw a touchdown pass, something C.J. Stroud did only once in 25 starts at OSU.